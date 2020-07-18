Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/18/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA (ADR) (AKO.B) is a mid-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The Company produces, markets and distributes the Coca-Cola trademark beverages and brands licensed from third-parties throughout its franchise territories. It manufactures polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles primarily for its own use in the packaging of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile and Argentina. In Brazil, it produces tea and juices for Leao Alimentos e Industria Ltda. It also distributes non-carbonated beverages in Brazil, such as tea, fruit juices, energy drinks, sport drinks and waters. It distributes beer in Brazil under the brands Amstel, Bavaria, Birra Moretti, Dos Equis (XX), Edelweiss, Heineken and Kaiser.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMBOTELLADORA ANDINA SA (ADR)

F.N.B. CORP (FNB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F.N.B. Corporation is a diversified financial services company operating in eight states. The Company holds a significant retail deposit market share in markets, including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. It provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its segment includes Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. It operates more than 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company also operates Regency Finance Company, which has more than 75 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of F.N.B. CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

