Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

METROCITY BANKSHARES INC (MCBS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 61% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank (the Bank), which is a Georgia state-chartered commercial bank. It offers a suite of loan and deposit products. The Bank operates over 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, including single-family residential loans, money transfers and a variety of other banking services. It offers traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposits. It also offers a full suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

TIPTREE INC (TIPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tiptree Inc. is a holding company engaged in allocating capital to select small and middle market companies across industries. The Company invests across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate, and shipping sectors. The Companys segments include Insurance and Mortgage. The Insurance segment consists of Fortegra Group, LLC (Fortegra), which is a multinational specialty insurance company focused on underwriting complex and niche risks in underserved markets. Fortegra is an underwriting-focused company, with expertise within the admitted and excess and surplus (E&S) insurance lines and capital light fee-based services markets. It owns a diversified group of businesses and investments that are owned and managed separately as Tiptree Capital, which includes its mortgage segment operations. Tiptree Capital consists primarily of its mortgage operations and principal investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a global data and artificial intelligence (AI) company. The Company provides data and AI-led and digital operations services to its clients. Its segments include Insurance; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Banking, Capital Markets and Diversified Industries; and International Growth Markets (IGM). The Company provides services to insurers in the areas of property and casualty, life, disability, annuity, and retirement services. It offers pre-and post-pay auditing services, payment analytics, payment integrity, a care management platform and services and patient navigation for healthcare payers. Its Banking and Capital Markets and Diversified Industries deliver solutions across retail and commercial banking, credit card services, payment services, fintech, banking infrastructure services, capital markets, mortgage services, utilities, and other business services industries. Its IGM is focused on global reach in growth markets outside North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA (ADR) (VEOEY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veolia Environnement SA is a France-based company that provides environmental services. The Company activity is distributed as provision of water-related services, provision of waste management services, and provision of energy services. It offers management of water resources, distribution and conveyance of drinking water, collection, treatment and recovery of wastewater, engineering and design services and construction of water treatment facilities, customer relationship management, etc. It provides collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, ordinary and hazardous waste, treatment and recovery of waste by composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. The Company offers urban cleanliness services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and facade treatment services), upkeep and maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial and end-of-life equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

