Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AARON'S COMPANY INC (AAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Aaron's Company, Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-to-own (LTO) solutions. The Company through its Aarons.com electronic commerce platform provides direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories. The Company's operations also include Woodhaven Furniture Industries (Woodhaven), which manufactures and supplies the majority of the bedding and a portion of the upholstered furniture leased and sold in Company-operated and franchised stores. Its electronic commerce platform, Aarons.com, allows customers to browse for merchandise, qualify for a lease, and complete the lease transaction. The Company holds approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, which are owned and operated by independent franchisees on a licensed basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AARON'S COMPANY INC

Full Guru Analysis for AAN

Full Factor Report for AAN

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation (HF Sinclair) is an independent petroleum refiner. HF Sinclair produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States, the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair produces and markets base oils and other specialized lubricants in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. The Company, through its subsidiary, HollyFrontier Corporation produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming. The Company supplies fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HF SINCLAIR CORP

Full Guru Analysis for DINO

Full Factor Report for DINO

FIRST SOLAR, INC. (FSLR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company and global provider of photovoltaic cells (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a semiconductor technology, which provides an alternative to conventional crystalline silicone PV solar modules. The Company operates through two segments: Modules Business and Other. Its Modules Business segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of modules business segment include developers and operators of PV solar power systems. Its Other segment is engaged in residual business operations, which includes project development activities, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. Its residual business is primarily concentrated in Japan, as well as the results of operations from PV solar power systems it owns and operates in certain international regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for FSLR

Full Factor Report for FSLR

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.