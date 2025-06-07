Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/7/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (MUFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in financial business. The Company operates eight business segments. The Digital Services segment provides non-personal transactions financial and digital transformation services. The Corporate & Retail segment provides financial, real estate, and transfer agency services to individuals and corporations. The Corporate Banking segment provides above services to large Japanese corporations in Japan and overseas. The Global Commercial Banking segment provides financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals at foreign commercial banks. The Fiduciary Assets segment provides asset management services to investors and asset management companies in Japan and overseas. The Global CIB segment provides financial services to large non-Japanese corporations. The Market segment provides foreign exchange, fund, securities, and cash management services. The Other segment provides administrative services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

