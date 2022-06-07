Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REX American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through the ethanol and by-products segment. Its ethanol operations are focused on corn, ethanol, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and natural gas. It has interests in over six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 699 million gallons of ethanol. The Company has ownership of the gallons shipped by the ethanol production facilities, which has ownership interests in approximately 282 million gallons. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). Its ethanol industry consists of approximately 208 plants in over 25 states with an annual capacity of approximately 17.7 billion gallons of ethanol production in the United States. The Company has approximately one billion gallons that are exported from the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

VALUE LINE, INC. (VALU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Value Line, Inc. (Value Line) is a provider of investment research. The Company's core business is producing investment periodicals and their underlying research and making available certain Value Line copyrights, Value Line trademarks and Value Line Ranks and other information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. It also publishes a range of investment research in both print and digital formats including research in the areas of mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and options. The Company provides products such as Value Line Select, Value Line Special Situations, Value Line Select: ETFs, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, The New Value Line ETFs Service, The Value Line M&A Service, The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter, Value Line Climate Change Investing Service and certain Value Line copyrights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FMC CORP (FMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FMC Corporation is an agricultural sciences company, which provides solutions to growers with a product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, crop enhancement, and professional pest and turf management. The Company's crop protection solutions, including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital, and precision agriculture. Its portfolio is comprised of three pesticide categories, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides. Its insecticides are used to control a pest, while its herbicide portfolio is used to control weeds. Its herbicides are used in the protection of crops including soybeans, corn, fruits and vegetables, cotton, sugarcane, rice, and cereals. It also provides Plant Health program, which includes biological crop protection products, seed treatments, and micro-nutrients. Its product portfolio includes insect control products based on Rynaxypyr (Chlorantraniliprole) and Cyazypyr (Cyantraniliprole) active ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD (CPRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capri Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and fragrance products. The Company's segments include Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Versace segment is engaged in the sale of Versace products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors segments are also engaged in the sale of products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). The Company's products are sold through the Retail segment include women's apparel, accessories (which include handbags and small leather goods such as wallets), men's apparel, footwear, and licensed products, such as watches, jewelry, fragrances and beauty, and eyewear. It also offers products through wholesale.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

