Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/5/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BRF SA (ADR) (BRFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BRF S.A. is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company's segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales. The poultry operations include the production and sale of whole poultry and in-natura cuts. The pork and other operations involve the production and sale of in-natura cuts. The processed operations include the production and sale of processed foods, frozen and processed products derived from poultry, pork and beef, margarine, vegetable and soybean-based products. The other sales operations include the commercialization of flour for food service and others. Other segments include sale of in-natura beef cuts, agricultural products and animal feed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP (NESR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is an oilfield service provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. Its segments are Production Services and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment is engaged in hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, stimulation, and pumping, cementing, nitrogen services, filtration services, pipelines and industrial services, production assurance, artificial lift services, completions, and integrated production management. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment is engaged in rigs and integrated services, fishing and downhole tools, thru-tubing intervention, tubular running services, directional drilling, drilling and completion fluids, pressure control, well testing services, wireline logging services, and slickline services. The Company has its operations throughout the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Qatar.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

