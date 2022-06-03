Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (PARA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paramount Global, formerly ViacomCBS Inc., is a global media and entertainment company that creates content for audiences worldwide. The Company's TV Media segment consists of its domestic and international broadcast networks, including the CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevision; premium and basic cable networks, including Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, international extensions of these brands and CBS Sports Network; television production operations, including CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and CBS Media Ventures. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of a portfolio of pay, free, and premium global direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime Networks' premium subscription streaming service, BET+, and Noggin. Its Filmed Entertainment segment consists of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, and Miramax.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PARAMOUNT GLOBAL

STEPSTONE GROUP INC (STEP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm. It is focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. It partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes. Its portfolios utilize several types of synergistic investment strategies with third-party fund managers, including commitments to funds, acquiring stakes in existing funds on the secondary market and investing directly into companies. Its advisory and data services include recurring support of portfolio construction and design; discrete or project-based due diligence, advice and investment recommendations, and review of existing private markets investments. It also provides clients with tailored reporting packages, including performance benchmarks as well as associated compliance, administrative and tax capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STEPSTONE GROUP INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

