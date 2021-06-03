Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC (LOB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA). The Company's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; commercial real estate, and commercial land. The Company's investment securities include the United States Government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities and mutual fund. The Company's deposits include non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, money market and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (PAG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. The Company's segments include Retail Automotive, consisting of its retail automotive dealership operations; Retail Commercial Truck, consisting of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada; Other, consisting of its commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations and other non-automotive consolidated operations, and Non-Automotive Investments, consisting of its equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The Company holds interests in Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. (PTL), a provider of transportation services and supply chain management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

