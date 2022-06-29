Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR, INC. (FSLR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company and global provider of photovoltaic cells (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a semiconductor technology, which provides an alternative to conventional crystalline silicone PV solar modules. The Company operates through two segments: Modules Business and Other. Its Modules Business segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of modules business segment include developers and operators of PV solar power systems. Its Other segment is engaged in residual business operations, which includes project development activities, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. Its residual business is primarily concentrated in Japan, as well as the results of operations from PV solar power systems it owns and operates in certain international regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR, INC.

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP (ITGR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Integer Holdings Corporation is a medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, which serves the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, orthopedics, advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The Company's segments include Medical and Non-Medical. The Medical segment includes the Cardio and Vascular, Cardiac and Neuromodulation and Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises the Electrochem product line. The Company provides medical technologies and develops batteries for various applications in the non-medical energy, military, and environmental markets. Its brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. Its primary customers include large, multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. It operates approximately 18 facilities in the United States, five in Europe, three in Mexico, two in Asia, one in the Dominican Republic, one in South America, and one in Israel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP

SEMTECH CORPORATION (SMTC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer, commercial and industrial end-markets. The Company operates through three segments: Signal Integrity, Wireless and Sensing, and Protection. Signal Integrity segment offers a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in a variety of infrastructure and industrial applications. Its Wireless and Sensing segment offers a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in a variety of industrial, medical and communications applications, and specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. Protection segment offers transient voltage suppressors (TVS), which provide protection for electronic systems from voltage spikes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SEMTECH CORPORATION

SEALED AIR CORP (SEE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sealed Air Corporation is a provider of packaging materials, equipment and systems, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Food and Protective. The Food segment offers packaging materials to provide food safety, extend shelf life and automate processes. The Protective segment offers packaging solutions that are marketed under SEALED AIR brand, BUBBLE WRAP brand, AUTOBAG brand and other trade names and product families, including BUBBLE WRAP brand inflatable packaging, SEALED AIR brand performance shrink films, AUTOBAG brand bagging systems, Instapak polyurethane foam packaging solutions and Korrvu suspension and retention packaging. It also provides temperature assurance packaging solutions under the Kevothermal and TempGuard brands. Its packaging solutions are sold to an array of end markets including protein, foods, fluids, medical and life sciences, pet care, ecommerce and logistics, and industrials. It serves customers across 114 countries/territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SEALED AIR CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

