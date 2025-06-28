Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

YIREN DIGITAL LTD - ADR (YRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yiren Digital Ltd is a holding company mainly engaged in the operation of a digital personal financial management platform, and the provision of holistic wealth solutions, credit and financial solutions to individual borrowers and small business owners. The Company operates through three segments. The Yiren Wealth segment is engaged in the operation of a wealth solution platform for the mass affluent population and provides comprehensive wealth solutions. The Yiren Credit segment is engaged in the operation of a credit-tech platform that provides individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online and offline, multi-channel loan products. The Others segment is engaged in the electronic commerce business that provides products such as skin care and beauty, electronics and appliances and allow users to finance purchases through loan products, while providing customized non-financial products and services. The Company is also engaged in the insurance business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

CENTRAIS ELTRCS BRSLRS SA - ELTRBRS- ADR (EBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobras is a Brazil-based energy company, specializing in the generation and transmission of electric power. The Company's operations are divided into two primary segments: Energy Generation and Energy Transmission. Eletrobras's energy portfolio primarily consists of low-carbon sources, with hydroelectric power making up the majority, complemented by wind and solar power. In the Energy Generation segment, Eletrobras manages a diverse array of power plants, including hydroelectric dams and wind farms. The Energy Transmission segment involves overseeing a broad network of transmission lines across Brazil. The Company operates through a network of regional subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STAR GROUP LP (SGU) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Star Group, L.P. is a full-service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside its home heating oil and propane customer base. It also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. It is a retail distributor of home heating oil operating in northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions, including its propane locations. The Company conducts its business through an operating subsidiary, Petro Holdings, Inc. It has heating oil and/or propane customers in the states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

