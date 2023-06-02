Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/2/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VELOCITY FINANCIAL INC (VEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Velocity Financial, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate finance company. The Company primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by one-to-four-unit residential rental and commercial properties, which it refers to collectively as investor real estate loans. It originates loans nationwide across its network of independent mortgage brokers. The Company's portfolio provides loans held for investment. The Company's loan is secured by a first lien on the underlying property with a personal guarantee. The Company's loan portfolio totaled $3.5 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on properties in approximately 45 states and the District of Columbia. The Company funds its portfolio primarily through a combination of committed and uncommitted secured warehouse facilities, securitizations, corporate debt and equity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

