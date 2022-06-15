Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KINDER MORGAN INC (KMI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through four segments, such as Natural Gas Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, Terminals and CO2 segment. The Natural Gas Pipelines business segment consist of natural gas transportation, storage, sales, gathering, processing and treating, and various liquefied natural gas (LNG) services. The Products Pipelines business segment consists of its refined petroleum products, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and associated terminals. The Terminals business segment includes the operations of refined petroleum product, chemical, renewable fuel and other liquid terminal facilities (other than those included in the Products Pipelines business segment) and all of its petroleum coke, metal and ores facilities. CO2 business segment produces, transports and markets carbon dioxide (CO2) for use in enhanced oil recovery projects as a flooding medium for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP (ITGR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Integer Holdings Corporation is a medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, which serves the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, orthopedics, advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The Company's segments include Medical and Non-Medical. The Medical segment includes the Cardio and Vascular, Cardiac and Neuromodulation and Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises the Electrochem product line. The Company provides medical technologies and develops batteries for various applications in the non-medical energy, military, and environmental markets. Its brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem. Its primary customers include large, multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. It operates approximately 18 facilities in the United States, five in Europe, three in Mexico, two in Asia, one in the Dominican Republic, one in South America, and one in Israel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST SOLAR, INC. (FSLR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company and global provider of photovoltaic cells (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a semiconductor technology, which provides an alternative to conventional crystalline silicone PV solar modules. The Company operates through two segments: Modules Business and Other. Its Modules Business segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of modules business segment include developers and operators of PV solar power systems. Its Other segment is engaged in residual business operations, which includes project development activities, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services. Its residual business is primarily concentrated in Japan, as well as the results of operations from PV solar power systems it owns and operates in certain international regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services company. The Company's segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Central and Eastern Europe (primarily Germany and the Netherlands); Scandinavia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (India and Philippines). The Company delivers a range of services, including business consulting, strategic IT and systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property. It delivers end-to-end services that covers the full spectrum of technology delivery, from digital strategy and architecture to solution design, development, integration, implementation, and operations. The Company's subsidiaries include CGI Deutschland B.V. & Co KG, CGI Federal Inc., CGI France SAS, and CGI IT UK Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AARON'S COMPANY INC (AAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Aaron's Company, Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-to-own (LTO) solutions. The Company through its Aarons.com electronic commerce platform provides direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories. The Company's operations also include Woodhaven Furniture Industries (Woodhaven), which manufactures and supplies the majority of the bedding and a portion of the upholstered furniture leased and sold in Company-operated and franchised stores. Its electronic commerce platform, Aarons.com, allows customers to browse for merchandise, qualify for a lease, and complete the lease transaction. The Company holds approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, which are owned and operated by independent franchisees on a licensed basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathan's Famous, Inc. is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under its Nathans brand, including its Nathans Beef Hot Dogs. The Company's segments include Branded Product Program, Product licensing, and Restaurant operations. The Branded Product Program segment is engaged in the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. The Product licensing segment includes royalties, from licensing a range of its branded products, including its hot dogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries and additional products, through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the United States. The Restaurant operations segment is engaged in the sale of its products at Company-owned restaurants and earns fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants, including its virtual kitchens. Its products are marketed for sale in approximately 79,000 locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

