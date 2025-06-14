Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STATE STREET CORP (STT) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors. It operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. Its Investment Servicing, through State Street Investment Services, State Street Global Markets, and State Street Alpha, provides investment services for clients, including mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools. Its products include back-office products, such as custody, accounting, investor services, and others. Its Investment Management line of business, through State Street Global Advisors, provides a range of investment management strategies and products for its clients include across equity, fixed income, cash, multi-asset and alternatives, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC (GBDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in one stop and other senior secured loans of United States middle-market companies. It also selectively invests in second lien and subordinated (a loan that ranks senior only to a borrowerGs equity securities and ranks junior to all of such borrowerGs other indebtedness in priority of payment) loans of, and warrants and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies. It also invests in various sectors, which include software, healthcare providers and services, specialty retail, automobiles, diversified consumer services, insurance, healthcare technology, information technology (IT) services, commercial services and supplies, and others. The CompanyGs investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (EVERETT) (CCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (Bank) and Arlington Olympic LLC (LLC). The Company operates through three segments: the community bank, CCBX and treasury & administration. The community bank segment includes all community banking activities, with a primary focus on providing a wide range of banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington and through the Internet and its mobile banking application. The CCBX segment provides banking as a service (BaaS) that allows its broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. The treasury & administration segment includes investments, debt and other reporting items that are not specific to the community bank or CCBX segments. It operates about 14 full-service banking locations, 12 of which are located in Snohomish County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYLVAMO CORP (SLVM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company, which produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cutsize and offset paper, as well as market pulp. The Company's segments include Europe, Latin America and North America. Europe segment produces a broad portfolio of uncoated freesheet papers for numerous uses and applications, and market pulp. The Company operates two integrated mills in the region, one in Saillat, France and one in Nymolla, Sweden. Its Saillat mill produces both paper and market pulp. Latin America segment is focused on uncoated freesheet paper and market pulp, supported by the management of approximately 250,000 acres of certified eucalyptus forestlands in Brazil. North America segmentGs paper business manufactures uncoated freesheet papers at its mills in Eastover, South Carolina and Ticonderoga, New York. North America segmentGs papers business comprises three product lines: Imaging Papers, Commercial Printing Papers and Converting Papers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

