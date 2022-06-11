Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

P10 INC (PX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: P10, Inc. is a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. The Company structures, manages and monitors portfolios of private market investments, which include specialized funds and customized separate accounts within primary investment funds, secondary investments, direct investments and co-investments, collectively (specialized investment vehicles) across asset classes and geographies. Its portfolio of private solutions includes Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing and Private Credit. The Company markets its solutions under various brands, including RCP Advisors and Bonaccord Capital, for Private Equity solutions; TrueBridge, for Venture Capital solutions; Enhanced, for Impact Investing solutions, and Five Points and Hark Capital, for Private Credit solutions. Its global investor base includes institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions and financial institutions.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FERGUSON PLC (FERG) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferguson PLC is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors. The Company's segments include USA and Canada. The Company's USA business units include Residential Showrooms, eBusiness, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Fire and Fabrication, Waterworks and Industrial. The Canada segment operates as a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. The Company operates nationally, serving the residential, commercial, civil and industrial end markets. The Company serves the repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) markets, and construction market.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment company primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company's principal investment objective is to maximize portfolios total return by generating current income from its debt investments and current income and capital appreciation from our equity and equity-related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective through LMM, Private Loan, and Middle Market investment strategies. Middle Market portfolio investments primarily consist of direct investments in or secondary purchases of interest-bearing syndicated loans or debt securities in privately held companies based in the United States. MSC Adviser I, LLC is the External Investment Manager.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STAG INDUSTRIAL INC (STAG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company seeks to identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across allocations, and industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of its proprietary risk assessment model. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT (UPREIT) and owns all its assets and conducts its business through its operating partnership. The Company owns approximately 544 buildings in 40 states with approximately 108.6 million rentable square feet, consisting of approximately 459 warehouse/distribution buildings, approximately 74 light manufacturing buildings, two flex/office buildings, and nine Value Add Portfolio buildings. It owns both single-and multi-tenant properties.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC (NWLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Western Life Group, Inc. is a stock life insurance company. The Company's segments include Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates. Its Domestic Insurance operations are licensed to do business in all states and the District of Columbia, except for New York. Its products marketed include annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products. It markets and distributes its domestic products primarily through independent national marketing organizations (NMOs). International Insurance operations focus on foreign nationals in upper socioeconomic classes. The Company offers a portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans and annuities, including supplementary riders. Its life products provide protection for the life of the insured. Its Annuity products sell equity-index (fixed-index) annuities, single premium immediate annuities and others.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 67% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a United States based restaurant company that operates in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 548 restaurants and franchised an additional 99 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. Of the 548 restaurants it operates approximately 511 as Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 34 as Bubba's 33 restaurants and three as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly, sports restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food, ice cold beer and signature drinks. Its menu features burgers, pizza and wings as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. The Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP. (MTG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The Company's mortgage insurance product offers primary insurance and pool insurance. Primary insurance provides mortgage default protection on individual loans and covers a percentage of the unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and certain expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure on the mortgage or sale of the underlying property. Pool insurance is generally used as an additional credit enhancement for certain secondary market mortgage transactions. Pool insurance generally covers the amount of the loss on a defaulted mortgage loan that exceeds the claim payment under the primary coverage. Its other products are Contract Underwriting and other. The Company's subsidiaries include MGIC Assurance Corporation (MAC) and MGIC Indemnity Corporation (MIC).

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA) (DSGX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is a Canada-based technology company that is engaged in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions. The Company's solutions are cloud-based and are focused on the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company's software-as-a-service solutions are used by customers to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the collaborative multimodal logistics community. It provides a range of solutions, including business-to-business service connectivity and messaging, customs and regulatory compliance, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment, transportation management and routing, mobile and telematics.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (PFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank operating full-service branch offices throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services through its network of branches. The Bank originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one-to four-family residential real estate and other consumer loans, for borrowers generally located within its primary market area. The Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities and other permissible investments. It provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance brokerage services through its subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

