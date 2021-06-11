Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION (WHR) is a large-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company's segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names. In EMEA, it markets and distributes its home appliances primarily under the Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit and Privileg brand names, and domestic appliances under the KitchenAid, Hotpoint and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In Latin America, it markets and distributes its home appliances and small domestic appliances primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand names. The Company markets and distributes its products in Asia primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua and Royalstar brand names. It manufactures and markets a line of home appliances and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

