Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/9/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. (CVBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized service combined with a range of banking and trust services for businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its centers. It offers a range of bank deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market and time certificates of deposit for both business and personal accounts, municipalities and districts, and specialized deposit products for title and escrow. It provides lending products, including commercial, agribusiness, consumer, small business administration loans, real estate loans, construction loans and equipment and vehicle leasing. It offers a range of financial services and trust services through its CitizensTrust division, including fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans and individual investment accounts. It also offers a range of specialized services designed for the needs of its commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC (PENN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PENN Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. It operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 15 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions, under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino. Its segments include Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. The Northeast segment include Ameristar East Chicago, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino at Greektown, and Hollywood Casino at PENN National Race Course. The South segment includes 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, Boomtown New Orleans, and L'Auberge Baton Rouge. The West segment include Ameristar Black Hawk, M Resort, and Zia Park Casino. The Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Hollywood Casino Aurora, and River City Casino. Its Interactive segment includes online sports betting, iCasino and online social gaming operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC (WASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities, and banking activities, including customer support and the operation of automated teller machines (ATMs), telephone banking, Internet banking and mobile banking services, as well as investment portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, holistic financial planning services, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, settlement of decedents' estates, and institutional trust services, including custody and fiduciary services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CATALENT INC (CTLT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalent, Inc. is a provider of development and manufacturing solutions for drug, cell and gene therapies biologics, vaccines, and consumer health products. The Company's segments include Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. Its Biologics segment provides development and manufacturing for protein, plasmid DNA mRNA, cell therapy, viral vaccines and viral-based gene therapies. Its Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provide formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules, as well as large-scale manufacturing of oral solid dose forms. Its Oral and Specialty Delivery segment provides formulation development and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. Its Clinical Supply Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for, drugs, biologics and clinical trials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DELEK US HOLDINGS INC (DK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company is focused on petroleum refining; the transportation, storage and wholesale distribution of crude oil, intermediate and refined products; and convenience store retailing. It has three segments. Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt and other petroleum-based products. Logistics segment owns and operates crude oil, refined products and natural gas logistics and marketing assets, as well as water disposal and recycling assets for the use in providing logistics, marketing, disposal and recycling services to customers; primary customer is Delek, inter-company transactions are eliminated in consolidation. Retail segment offers various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand name, primarily sourced by its Big Spring refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company. The Company's segments include Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, insurance brokers, reinsurers, annuity, and retirement services companies. This segment provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation and others. The Healthcare segment primarily serves the United State-based healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences organizations. The Emerging Business segment provides data-led enterprise solutions in the areas of revenue enhancement, finance and accounting and customer experience management to clients in the banking and capital markets, and utilities industries, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC (FMAO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Bank) is a local independent community bank that is primarily serves Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. Its other subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Risk Management (Captive) is a captive insurance company. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business. Its activities include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services such as certificates of deposits. The Bank provides custodial services for individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs). The Bank provides on-line banking access for consumer and business customers. The Bank's primary market includes communities located in the Ohio counties of Champaign, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

