Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD (NOA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: North American Construction Group Ltd. is a Canada-based company. The Company provides a range of mining and heavy civil construction services to customer in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its segments are Heavy Equipment - Canada, Heavy Equipment - Australia, and Other. Heavy Equipment - Canada and Heavy Equipment - Australia includes all of aspects of the mining and heavy civil construction services provided within those geographic areas. Other includes its mine management contract work in the United States, its external maintenance and rebuild programs and its equity method investments. The Company provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development, and industrial construction sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE CO (KCLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kansas City Life Insurance Company is a stock life insurance company that with its subsidiaries, is licensed to sell insurance products in about 49 states and the District of Columbia. The Company offers a diversified portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health products through its life insurance companies. The Company's segments include Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life Insurance Company (Kansas City Life), Grange Life Insurance Company (Grange Life), and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales of group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed largely as final expense products. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Old American Insurance Company (Old American) and Grange Life.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

