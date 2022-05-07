Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SUMMIT MATERIALS INC (SUM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Materials, Inc. is an integrated construction material company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and concrete products. The Company owns and operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, two cement plants, cement distribution terminals, ready-mix concrete plants, asphalt plants and landfill sites. It is also engaged in paving and related services. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. The West and East segments include several subsidiaries that are engaged in various activities, including quarry mining, aggregate production and contracting. The Cement segment is engaged in the production of Portland cement. Its West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nevada and British Columbia, Canada. Its East segment serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC (PLMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Palomar Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is focused on providing specialty insurance to residential and commercial customers. Its primary lines of business include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, and Residential Flood. It distributes products through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. The Company offer Residential Earthquake products insure against damage to the home, contents, and any appurtenant structures in 18 states. Commercial Earthquake products focused on providing coverage for benign commercial risks. Specialty Homeowners product provides admitted insurance coverage to homeowners in wind-exposed coastal regions. The Commercial All Risk policy covers the perils of fire and wind, with wind including hurricane, tornado, and hailstorm.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UBIQUITI INC (UI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ubiquiti Inc. is engaged in selling equipment, and providing related software platforms, through a network of over distributors, online retailers and direct to customers through its webstores. The Company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home and personal use. The Company categorizes its solutions in to three main categories: service providers, enterprises and consumers. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing. Its enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network (WLAN) infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its consumer products, sold under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name, are targeted at smart home and connected consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARKO CORP. (ARKO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arko Corp. operates through its subsidiary, GPM Investments, LLC (GPM). GPM is an independent convenience store operator. The Company's segments include Retail, Wholesale, and GPMP. The Retail segment includes the operation of a chain of retail stores, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, sub-wholesalers, and bulk purchasers, on either a cost plus or consignment basis. The GPMP segment includes GPM Petroleum LP (GPMP) and primarily includes the sale and supply of fuel to several independent outside operators and bulk purchasers. Its retail convenience stores offer a range of cold and hot foodservice, beverages, cigarettes and other tobacco products, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. The Company operated the stores under 19 regional store brands including 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, ExpressStop, E-Z Mart, fas mart, and fastmarke.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its upstream business has exploration and production operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the North Sea (North Sea). It has exploration, and appraisal operations in Suriname, as well as interests in other international locations. The Company's midstream business (Altus Midstream) is operated by Altus Midstream Company through its subsidiary Altus Midstream LP (collectively, Altus). Altus owns, develops, and operates a midstream energy asset network in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It holds approximately 332,000 gross acres (238,000 net acres) in the Southern Midland Basin. It holds approximately 267,000 gross acres (134,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin. The Company also approximately 3.2 million gross acres (1.5 million net acres) in legacy properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over the counter (OTC) healthcare products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience and club stores and e-commerce channels in North America (the United States and Canada), and in Australia and certain other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its brands include BC/Goody's, Boudreaux's Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Fleet, Gaviscon, Luden's, Monistat, Nix, Summer's Eve, Fess and Hydralyte. Its subsidiaries include Blacksmith Brands, Inc., C.B. Fleet TopCo, LLC, C.B. Fleet HoldCo, LLC, C.B. Fleet, LLC, C.B. Fleet Company, Incorporated and C.B. Fleet Investment Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTHERN COPPER CORP (SCCO) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. The Company produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit copper mines and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit. The Peruvian operations segment includes the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant industrial railroad and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican open-pit operations segment includes the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant and a copper rod plant, and support facilities that service both mines. The Mexican underground mining operations segment includes five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, silver and gold, and a zinc refinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company's operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. ancillary services and strategic initiatives, its international operations (ancillary services), and corporate administrative support. The U.S. dialysis business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Company provides dialysis and administrative services and related laboratory services. Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services supporting integrated kidney care and kidney care initiatives outside of dialysis, clinical research programs, and transplant software business as well as international operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company operates through two segments: general rentals and specialty. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The general rentals segment's customers include construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities and homeowners. The specialty segment includes the rental of specialty construction products, such as trench safety equipment; power and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; fluid solutions equipment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. The specialty segment's customers include construction companies engaged in infrastructure projects, municipalities and industrial companies. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Its subsidiary is United Rentals (North America), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA) (DSGX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is a Canada-based technology company that is engaged in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions. The Company's solutions are cloud-based and are focused on the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses. The Company's software-as-a-service solutions are used by customers to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the collaborative multimodal logistics community. It provides a range of solutions, including business-to-business service connectivity and messaging, customs and regulatory compliance, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment, transportation management and routing, mobile and telematics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DONEGAL GROUP INC. (DGICA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donegal Group Inc. (DGI) is an insurance holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include Atlantic States Insurance Company (Atlantic States), Southern Insurance Company of Virginia (Southern), the Peninsula Insurance Group (Peninsula). The Company, through its subsidiaries offers personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. The Company operates through three segments: investment function, commercial lines of insurance and personal lines of insurance. The commercial lines products of its insurance subsidiaries consist primarily of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril and workers' compensation policies. The personal lines products of insurance subsidiaries consist primarily of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Workers' compensation line of insurance includes policies employers purchase to provide benefits to employees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

