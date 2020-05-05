Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/5/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CANGO INC - ADR (CANG) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform, which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation and after-market services facilitation. It offers integrated solutions that support the life cycle of automotive financing transactions, including credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing and delinquent asset management services. It provides additional services, including car sourcing and logistics and warehousing support for dealers and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. The Company's also facilitates after-market services to car buyers, which is comprised of facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The products offered through its platform are personal accident insurances and automotive insurances.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perrigo Company PLC (Perrigo), formerly Perrigo Company Limited, is an over-the-counter (OTC) consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company's segments include Consumer Healthcare (CHC), Branded Consumer Healthcare (BCH), Prescription Pharmaceuticals (Rx) and Specialty Sciences. It manufactures OTC healthcare products and supplies infant formulas for the store brand market. It is also a provider of generic extended topical prescription products. The CHC segment is focused on the sale of OTC store brand products. The BCH segment develops, manufactures, markets and distributes various European OTC brands. The Rx segment develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs. The Specialty Sciences segment consists of assets focused on the treatment of multiple sclerosis, specifically in connection with the drug, Tysabri.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (ACIA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acacia Communications, Inc. provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company's products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets. The Company is also developing optical interconnect modules that will enable transmission speeds of one terabit (1,000 gigabits) per second and above. The Company's modules perform a majority of the digital signal processing and optical functions in optical interconnects. The Company's coherent DSP ASICs are manufactured using complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), and its silicon PICs are manufactured using a CMOS-compatible process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

IBERIABANK CORP (IBKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc. (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits. IBERIABANK offers commercial and retail banking products and services. These products and services include an array of commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services, trust advisory services, cash management, deposit and annuity products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MITSUI & CO LTD (ADR) (MITSY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is engaged in the product sales, logistics and financing and other businesses. The Company operates in seven segments. The Steel Products segment provides infrastructure steels, auto parts, energy steels and others. The Metal Resources segment provides iron ore, coal, copper, nickel, aluminum, and others. The Machinery and Infrastructure segment provides products and services such as electricity, marine energy, gas distribution, water, logistics and others. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemical raw materials and products, inorganic raw materials and products, agricultural materials. The Energy segment provides oil, natural gas, petroleum products, environment and next-generation energy. The Lifestyle Industry segment provides food, textiles, healthcare and outsourcing services. The Next Generation and Function Promotion segment develops businesses related to asset management, leasing, insurance, buyout investment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION (MCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. The Bank is a Michigan chartered bank with depository accounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Its other services include automated teller machines (ATMs), Internet banking, telephone banking and debit cards. The Bank provides various brokerage services, including discount brokerage through Infinex, personal financial planning and consultation regarding mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 26 full service branch offices providing a range of commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

THE GEO GROUP INC (GEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Corrections & Detention, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction & Design. The Company owns, leases and operates a range of correctional and detention facilities including maximum, medium and minimum security prisons, immigration detention centers, minimum security detention centers, as well as community based reentry facilities, and offers delivery of offender rehabilitation services under its GEO Continuum of Care platform. The GEO Continuum of Care program integrates in-prison programs, which include cognitive behavioral treatment and post-release services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC (SEDG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company's products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management. The Company's power optimizers provide module-level maximum power point (MPP) tracking and real-time adjustments of current and voltage to the optimal working point of each individual PV module. The Company's solution consists of a direct current (DC) power optimizer, an inverter and a cloud-based monitoring platform that operates as a single integrated system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 294.63% vs. 185.96% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

