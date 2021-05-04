Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/4/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ICICI BANK LTD (ADR) (IBN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services. The Bank's business segments are Retail banking, Wholesale banking, Treasury, Other banking, Life insurance, General insurance and Others. It has a network of approximately 18,210 branches and automated teller machines (ATMs). The Bank has approximately 110 Touch Banking branches across over 30 cities. Its international banking is focused on providing solutions for the international banking requirements of its Indian corporate clients and leveraging economic corridors between India and the rest of the world. The Bank caters to the financial needs of women entrepreneurs through its Self-Help Group (SHG) program as a part of its microfinance initiatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ICICI BANK LTD (ADR)

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company's segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company's branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts. The Company's subsidiary includes UMB Fund Services, Inc. (UMBFS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UMB FINANCIAL CORP

TRUSTMARK CORP (TRMK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking Division is responsible for all traditional banking products and services, including loans and deposits. The Wealth Management Division provides customized solutions for customers by integrating financial services with traditional banking products and services, such as money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust and retirement services. Through Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI), a subsidiary of TNB, the Insurance Division provides a range of retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRUSTMARK CORP

PROG HOLDINGS INC (PRG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PROG Holdings, Inc., formerly Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc., is a provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company has more than 30,000 retail partner locations in approximately 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The Company operates through Progressive Leasing and Vive segments. Progressive Leasing segment provides lease-purchase solutions. Vive segment offers a variety of financing programs originated through third-party federally insured banks to customers of participating merchants and, together with Progressive Leasing, allows the Company to provide retail partners with below-prime customers one source for financing and leasing transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PROG HOLDINGS INC

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs). The PHTs operates through two categories: Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear, as well as explosive-related threats and emerging infectious diseases. It operates through four business units: Vaccines and Anti-infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices, and Contract Manufacturing. Vaccines and Anti-infectives business unit consists of BioThrax, which is for the general use prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease. Devices business unit consists of marketed products, such as Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit (RSDL) and Trobigard (atropine sulfate, obidoxime chloride).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORP (ESXB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. Essex Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, and its financial consultants offer a range of investment products and alternatives. It operates in over three business lines: retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Its investment securities include the United States treasury issue and other United States Government agencies; the United States Government sponsored agencies, and state, county and municipal securities. Its lending and investing activities are funded through its deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORP

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers. The Company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, commercial insurance and public entity. The Company writes an array of coverages with a focus on smaller commercial buyers. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. The Company's subsidiaries include Kinsale Management, Inc. and Kinsale Insurance Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

