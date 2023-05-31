News & Insights

Markets
UVV

Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/31/2023

May 31, 2023 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by John Reese for Validea ->

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The Company is a business-to-business Agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries. Through its plant-based ingredients platform, it provides a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food end markets. It operates through two segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve contracting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES:PASS
INVENTORY TO SALES:PASS
YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500:PASS
YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:PASS
FREE CASH FLOW:NEUTRAL
NET CASH POSITION:NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL CORP

UVV Guru Analysis

UVV Fundamental Analysis

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV (BWMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. DE C.V.. is a Mexico-based company that sells household appliances through an online portal. The Company operates through a Catalogue that shows the different retail household products that it comprises,including kitchen appliances, garden tools, and everyday accesories among other categories. The Company operates accross all of the Mexican states as Betterware's products reach every city in Mexico due to the strategic position of their production plant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO:PASS
SALES AND P/E RATIO:NEUTRAL
EPS GROWTH RATE:PASS
TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO:FAIL
FREE CASH FLOW:NEUTRAL
NET CASH POSITION:NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV

BWMX Guru Analysis

BWMX Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Validea
At Validea we believe the best way to outperform the market is to follow the investment factors and strategies that have done so over long periods of time. Since 2003, our team has been dedicated to bringing the fundamental strategies of great investors and academics to the professional and retail investment communities via the tools, portfolios and research found on Validea.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UVV
BWMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.