Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/31/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The Company is a business-to-business Agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries. Through its plant-based ingredients platform, it provides a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food end markets. It operates through two segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve contracting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL CORP

UVV Guru Analysis

UVV Fundamental Analysis

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV (BWMX) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. DE C.V.. is a Mexico-based company that sells household appliances through an online portal. The Company operates through a Catalogue that shows the different retail household products that it comprises,including kitchen appliances, garden tools, and everyday accesories among other categories. The Company operates accross all of the Mexican states as Betterware's products reach every city in Mexico due to the strategic position of their production plant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV

BWMX Guru Analysis

BWMX Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.