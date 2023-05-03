Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EQUITY BANCSHARES INC (EQBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners as well as individuals through its network of approximately 65 branches located in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The Bank's operations involve the delivery of loan and deposit products to its customers. The Company offers commercial banking products and other services, including lending activities, deposit products, and other products and services. The Bank offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay. In addition, the Company offers commercial treasury management services, wire transfer, automated clearing house (ACH) origination and stop payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HOPE BANCORP INC (HOPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope (the Bank). The Company's loan portfolio segments include real estate, commercial business, residential mortgage and consumer loans. The real estate loans are extended for the purchase and refinance of commercial real estate and are generally secured by first deeds of trust and are collateralized by residential or commercial properties. Commercial business loans are loans provided to businesses for various purposes, such as for working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance activities, other business-related financing needs and also include warehouse lines of credit, syndicated loans and small business administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The residential mortgage loans are extended for personal, family, or household use and are secured by a mortgage or deed of trust. Consumer loans consist of home equity, credit card and other personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (PFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank operating full-service branch offices throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services through its network of branches. The Bank originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one-to four-family residential real estate and other consumer loans, for borrowers generally located within its primary market area. The Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities and other permissible investments. It provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance brokerage services through its subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PURE CYCLE CORPORATION (PCYO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pure Cycle Corporation is a diversified land and water resource development company. The Company is a wholesale water and wastewater service provider that develops land it owns into master-planned communities. It operates through three business segments: wholesale water and wastewater services, land development and single-family rental. The water and wastewater resource development segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The land resource development segment includes all the activities necessary to develop and sell finished lots. The single-family rental segment constructs and leases single-family homes in its Sky Ranch neighborhood. It provides wholesale water and wastewater services to local governmental entities that in turn provide residential and commercial water and wastewater services to customers in their communities. It has a network of wholesale water production, storage, treatment and distribution systems, and wastewater collection and treatment systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides a range of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments: skilled services and Standard Bearer. Th skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment consist of select properties owned by the Company through its real estate investment trust (REIT) and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operations, including its own operating subsidiaries and third-party operators. It provides its services at about 288 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. It also acquires, leases and owns healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP (FULT) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers financial services primarily within its five-state market area, comprised of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. It offers a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services in its market area. Its consumer banking products and services include various checking account and savings deposit products and certificates of deposit. Its consumer loan products include automobile loans, personal lines of credit and checking account overdraft protection. It offers residential mortgages through Fulton Mortgage Company, an operating division of the Bank. Its commercial lending products include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans and equipment lease financing loans. It also offers wealth management services through Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (AROW) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (GFNB), and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (SNB). The Company provides a broad range of banking and insurance services across northeastern New York, including online and mobile banking, wealth management, money market and deposit accounts, and mortgage, consumer and commercial loans. Its loan portfolio consists of Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Loans, and Residential. It offers a variety of loan options to meet the specific needs of its commercial customers including term loans, time notes and lines of credit. It offers commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancings, expansions and improvements to commercial properties. Its consumer loans primarily comprised automobile loans. It finances the purchases of automobiles indirectly through dealer relationships located throughout upstate New York and Vermont.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

MITSUI & CO LTD (ADR) (MITSY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a general trading company. The Company operates in seven business segments. The Steel Products segment provides infrastructure steels, auto parts, energy steels and others. The Metal Resources segment provides iron ore, coal, copper, nickel, aluminum, and others. The Machinery and Infrastructure segment provides products and services such as electricity, marine energy, gas distribution, water, logistics and others. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemical raw materials and products, inorganic raw materials and products, agricultural materials. The Energy segment provides oil, natural gas, petroleum products, environment and next-generation energy. The Lifestyle Industry segment provides food, textiles, healthcare and outsourcing services. The Next Generation and Function Promotion segment develops businesses related to asset management, leasing, insurance, buyout investment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OGE ENERGY CORP. (OGE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy services providers, which offers physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The Company also holds investments in Enable and Energy Transfer, which offers natural gas, crude oil and NGL services. It operates through two segments: electric company operations and natural gas midstream operations. Electric company operations segment operates through its subsidiary OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. Natural gas midstream operations segment included its investment in Energy Transfer's equity securities acquired in the Enable/Energy Transfer merger. The segment also includes legacy Enable seconded employee pension and postretirement costs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

