Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA) (DSGX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions. Its solutions are cloud-based and are focused on the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Its software-as-a-service solutions are used by customers to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the collaborative multimodal logistics community. It provides solutions, such as business-to-business service connectivity and messaging, customs and regulatory compliance, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing. It also provides cloud-based final-mile carrier solutions and road safety compliance tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC (BJ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The Company operates approximately 237 clubs and 165 BJ's Gas locations in 18 states. The Company's merchandise offerings include two divisions: grocery and general merchandise and services. Grocery consists of its meat, produce, dairy, bakery, deli, and frozen products, packaged foods, beverages, detergents, disinfectants, paper products, beauty care, adult and baby care and pet foods. General merchandise and services consist of optical, tires, small appliances, televisions, electronics, seasonal goods, gift cards, and apparel. It also offers specialty services, which include full-service optical centers; tire installation services; a propane tank filling service; home improvement services; travel services; cell phone kiosks; and product protection plans. The Company's consumer-focused private label products, sold under Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

