Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CSW INDUSTRIALS INC (CSWI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company's portfolio of products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. Its products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), sealants and high-performance specialty lubricants. The Company operates through two business segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. Industrial Products includes specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial application. Specialty Chemicals includes pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, adhesives/solvent cements, lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations and degreasers and cleaners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHARP CORPORATION (ADR) (SHCAY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of telecommunication equipment, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and electronic components. The Company operates through four segments. The Smart Home segment provides mobile phones, electronic dictionaries, calculators, network control units, refrigerators, among others. The Smart Business Solution segment mainly provides digital multifunction peripherals, information displays, point of sale (POS) system equipment, electronic registers. The Internet of Things (IOT) Electronic Device segment mainly provides sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, semiconductor lasers, in-vehicle cameras. The Advanced Display System segment mainly includes liquid crystal display (LCD) color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio and display modules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO (CBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is a Brazil-based company engaged in the retail sector. The Firm, directly or through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the distribution of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other items through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores and department stores. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Retail, Exito Group and Other Businesses. The Retail segment focuses on the banners Pao de Acucar, Minuto Pao de Acucar, Extra Hiper, Extra Supermercado and Mini Extra, among others. It also includes the operation of gas stations and drugstores. The Exito Group segment consists of the operation of stores in Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina. The Other Businesses segment includes complementary businesses, such as the real estate, credit card, travel, insurance, mobile and money transfer, royalties, financial services, marketing and other services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ESAB CORP (ESAB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESAB Corp is engaged in the production of welding and cutting equipment and consumables. The Company's capabilities include manual welding and cutting equipment, welding consumables, welding automation and mechanized cutting systems. The Company's product line includes Arc Welding Equipment, Cutting Automation, PPE and Accessories, Plasma, Filler Metals, Gas Equipment, Arc Gouging (CAC-A) and Exothermic Cutting, Welding Automation and Robotics, and ESAB Digital Solutions (EDS). It offers products and solutions for virtually welding and cutting process and application. The Company's brands include AlcoTec, Arcair, Exaton, GCE, Stoody, Thermal Dynamics, TurboTorch, Tweco, Victor Gas Equipment, and FirePower. The Company serve industries, such as automotive, general fabrication and civil construction, pipelines, pipe mills, power generation, process industry, repair and maintenance, shipbuilding and offshore, and transport and mobile machinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (MUFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is a Japan-based financial company. The Company operates through seven business segments. The Corporate & Retail segment provides services related to finance, real estate and securities agency to domestic individuals, small and medium sized companies. The Corporate Banking segment provides financial, real estate and securities agency services to Japanese companies in Japan and overseas. The Global CIB segment provides financial services to non-Japanese companies. The Global Commercial Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises at foreign-owned commercial banks. The Trustee segment provides asset management and asset management services. The Market segment provides clients with foreign exchange, cash and securities services, market transactions and liquidity and cash management. The Other segment is engaged in the management business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION (GAIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objectives is to invest in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. It has investments in sectors, such as chemicals, plastics, rubber, home and office furnishings, housewares, durable consumer products and telecommunications. Its investment advisor is Gladstone Management Corporation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VF CORP (VFC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: V.F. Corporation is an apparel, footwear and accessories company. The Company is engaged in the design, procurement, production, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company's segments include Outdoor, Active and Work. It owns a portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, apparel, backpack, luggage and accessories categories. Its products are marketed to consumers through its wholesale channel, primarily in specialty stores, national chains, mass merchants, department stores, independently operated partnership stores and with strategic digital partners. Its products are also marketed to consumers through its own direct-to-consumer operations, which include VF-operated stores, concession retail stores, brand e-commerce sites and other digital platforms. Its brands primarily include Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC (ADR) (JHX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: James Hardie Industries Plc is a manufacturer of fiber cement products and systems for internal and external building construction applications. Its operating segments are North America and Europe Fiber Cement, and Asia Pacific Fiber Cement. It manufactures a range of fiber cement building materials for both internal and external use across a range of applications, including: external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking and facades. In the United States and Canada, the largest application for fiber cement building products is in external siding for the residential building industry. The external siding market includes various cladding types, including fiber cement, vinyl, natural wood, hardboard, brick, stucco and stone. In the Asia Pacific region, it principally sells into the Australian, New Zealand and Philippines markets, with the residential building industry representing the principal market for fiber cement products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

