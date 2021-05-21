Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/21/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment. The Company operates through three segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG), Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) and Services Solutions Group (SSG). The CSG and EISG segments provide electronic design and test software, instruments, and systems used in the simulation, design, validation, manufacturing, installation and optimization of electronic equipment. The SSG segment provides integrated service solutions, including repair and calibration services, professional services and remanufactured equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CSW INDUSTRIALS INC (CSWI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company's portfolio of products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. Its products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R), sealants and high-performance specialty lubricants. The Company operates through two business segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. Industrial Products includes specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products and storage, filtration and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial application. Specialty Chemicals includes pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, adhesives/solvent cements, lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations and degreasers and cleaners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers. As of March 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of 22 VLGCs, including 19 84,000 cubic meter (cbm) ECO-design VLGCs (ECO VLGCs) and three 82,000 cbm VLGCs. The VLGCs in its fleet had an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cbm at May 26, 2016. It provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. As of May 26, 2016, its VLGCs included Captain Nicholas ML; Captain John NP; Comet; Corsair; Corvette; Cougar; Concorde; Cobra; Continental; Commodore; Constellation; Cheyenne; Cratis; Chaparral; Commander, and Challenger. The Company's customers include global energy companies, commodity traders and importers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

