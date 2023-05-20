Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/20/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AUDIOCODES LTD (AUDC) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AudioCodes Ltd is an Israel-based software publisher. The Company provides communications software, end-to-end products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. Company's solution's enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for delivering unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services, whether in the cloud or on premises. AudioCodes Ltd categorizes its products and services into three main business lines: Enterprise solution consists products and solutions designed to simplify the implementation of state-of the-art enterprise communications and contact center solutions; Service provider solutions consist high performance, versatile CPE devices deliver on-premises connectivity to cloud UC services and SIP trunks for business customers; Voice.ai category leverage the latest in voice recognition, AI and machine learning technologies to create voice-driven solutions. The Company servers its customer worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AUDIOCODES LTD

AUDC Guru Analysis

AUDC Fundamental Analysis

EVEREST RE GROUP LTD (RE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everest Re Group, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company's segments include Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance operation writes worldwide property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies. Its products include a range of property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability (E&O), directors' and officers' liability (D&O), medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health (A&H) and workers' compensation. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers and general agents within the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EVEREST RE GROUP LTD

RE Guru Analysis

RE Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.