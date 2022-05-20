Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SIMS LTD (ADR) (SMSMY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sims Limited is a metals and electronics recycler. The Company is engaged in the buying, processing and selling of ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals and the provision of solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, including information technology (IT) assets recycled for commercial customers. It operates through six segments: North America Metal (NAM), Australia/New Zealand Metal (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR) and Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS). The Company's product groups include ferrous secondary recycling, non-ferrous secondary recycling, recycling solutions, and secondary processing and other services. Its ferrous secondary recycling includes the collection, processing and trading of iron and steel secondary raw material. Its non-ferrous secondary recycling comprises the collection, processing and trading of other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc and nickel-bearing materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SIMS LTD (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SMSMY

Full Factor Report for SMSMY

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.