Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CREDICORP LTD. (USA) (BAP) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credicorp Ltd is a Peru-based financial services holding company. The Company is organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions that mainly serve the overall Peruvian market, Microfinance and Investment Banking and Wealth Management that have a strong presence in Latin America. The Company has leveraged its franchises and has consolidated into a Group with more than 36,000 employees and operations mainly in six countries: Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Panama and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CREDICORP LTD. (USA)

BAP Guru Analysis

BAP Fundamental Analysis

PERKINELMER, INC. (PKI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PerkinElmer Inc. is a provider of products, services and solutions for the diagnostics, life sciences and applied markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides products and services targeted towards the life sciences and applied markets. The Diagnostics segment develops diagnostics, tools and applications focused on clinically oriented customers, especially within the reproductive health, immunodiagnostics and applied genomics markets. Its products and services for Discovery & Analytical Solutions applications include The Opera Phenix Plus high-content screening system, The Operetta CLS high-content analysis system, The MuviCyte live-cell imaging system, and The Signals Image Artist. Its products and services for Diagnostics applications include The DELFIA Xpress screening platform, The Specimen Gate informatics data management solution and The DELFIA Xpress sFlt-1 kit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PERKINELMER, INC.

PKI Guru Analysis

PKI Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.