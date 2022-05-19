Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Ulta Beauty) is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores, which is engaged in selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The stores also feature full-service salons. Its stores, e-commerce Website, and mobile applications offer approximately 25,000 products across various categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label and the Ulta Beauty Collection. Ulta Beauty offer a portfolio across six categories: cosmetics; haircare products and styling tools; skincare; fragrance and bath; services; and accessories and other. The Company also provides private label and co-branded credit card programs, loyalty programs and gift card. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, makeup, and brow services. The Company operates approximately 1,308 stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

Full Guru Analysis for ULTA

Full Factor Report for ULTA

DOLLAR GENERAL CORP. (DG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its merchandise includes brands from manufacturers, as well as its own private brand selections with prices at discounts to brands. Its consumables category includes paper and cleaning products, packaged food, perishables, snacks, health and beauty, pet, and tobacco products. Its seasonal products include holiday items, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, automotive and home office supplies. Its home products include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, bed and bath soft goods. Its apparel products include casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DOLLAR GENERAL CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for DG

Full Factor Report for DG

BYLINE BANCORP INC (BY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers. The Bank also provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions. The Bank's commercial lending groups include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, syndications, and commercial deposits and cash management. It offers a variety of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, money market deposit account, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal account accounts and time deposits. The Bank offers customers traditional retail deposit products through its branch network, consumer online account opening through the Company's Website. The Bank also provides customer access to their accounts through online and mobile banking platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BYLINE BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for BY

Full Factor Report for BY

SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC (SRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's in-house capabilities, including acquisition, credit research, asset management, portfolio management, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting functions. The Company primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets throughout the United States, which are leased on a long-term, triple-net basis to tenants with operations in retail, industrial, office and certain other industries. The Company operates through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. The Company real estate portfolio consists of approximately 2003 properties, which were leased to approximately 321 tenants, located in approximately 49 states, and operated in approximately 35 industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for SRC

Full Factor Report for SRC

UWM HOLDINGS CORP (UWMC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UWM Holdings Corporation (UWM), through its subsidiaries, is engaged in selling and servicing of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The Company is a wholesale lender and underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions provides lending support. The Company offers its broker partners direct access to a dedicated in-house account executive as well as their teams of underwriters and closers. It also provides training, technology, marketing support and more to help entrepreneurial partners. The Company partners with mortgage brokers, correspondents and financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UWM HOLDINGS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for UWMC

Full Factor Report for UWMC

CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conagra Brands, Inc. is a packaged food company that operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segment. The Grocery & Snacks reporting segment includes branded, shelf-stable food products sold in various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen reporting segment includes branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels. The International segment principally includes branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels. The Foodservice reporting segment includes branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States. Its brands include Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, and Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein and Frontera.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CONAGRA BRANDS INC

Full Guru Analysis for CAG

Full Factor Report for CAG

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.