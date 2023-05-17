Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA (PKG) is a large-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Packaging Corporation of America is a producer of container board products and uncoated freesheet paper. It operates eight mills and 89 corrugated products plants and related facilities. It has three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. Its containerboard mills produce linerboard and corrugating medium. Its corrugated products manufacturing plants produce a range of corrugated packaging products, including conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods, multi-color boxes and displays. In addition, it also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. It manufactures and sells papers, including both commodity and specialty papers, which may have custom or specialized features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness and recycled content. Its papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WEYERHAEUSER CO (WY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company also own timberland assets through its subsidiary, Weyerhaeuser Timber Holdings, Inc. Its segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment offers logs, timber, recreational leases, and other products. The Real Estate & ENR segment includes sales of timberlands as well as rights to explore for and extract hard minerals, construction materials, natural gas production, wind and solar. The Wood Products segment consists of structural lumber, oriented strand board, engineered wood products and building materials distribution. The Company also transfers raw materials, semi-finished materials, and end products among its business segments. These products are supplied to the residential, multi-family, repair and remodel, industrial and light commercial markets. It operates 35 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

