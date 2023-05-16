Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC (ALGM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a global designer, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. The Company is a supplier of magnetic sensor IC solutions. It focuses on providing IC solutions to sense, regulate and drive a variety of mechanical systems. This includes sensing the angular or linear position of a shaft or actuator, driving an electric motor or actuator, and regulating the power applied to sensing and driving circuits. Its sensor ICs enable its customers to measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and light emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. Its photonics portfolio provides eye-safe distance measurement and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions. It sells magnetic sensor ICs, power ICs and photonics in the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS INC

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (ADR) (TAK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products, General medical products, quasi drugs and healthcare products in Japan and overseas. The Company's research and development functions are concentrated in four areas of oncology (cancer), digestive system diseases, rare diseases and neurology (neuropsychiatric diseases), as well as two business units of plasma fractionation products and vaccines. The Company is engaged in the improvement of pipelines at research and development centers located mainly in Japan and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (ADR)

FLEX LTD (FLEX) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flex Ltd. is a Singapore-based company that provides manufacturing solutions and operates global supply chains. The Company's segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS) and Nextracker. The FAS segment consists of end markets, such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC), including data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure; Lifestyle, including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio; and Consumer Devices, including mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The FRS segment consists of end markets, such as Automotive, including mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; Health Solutions, including medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and Industrial, including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment provides intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLEX LTD

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

