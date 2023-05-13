Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNITED BANKSHARES INC (UBSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in community banking and mortgage banking. The banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, and floor plan loans, and the making of construction and real estate loans. Its segments include community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans. In addition, the community banking segment also provides various deposit products. The mortgage banking segment engages primarily in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market, through the Company's mortgage banking subsidiaries, George Mason Mortgage, LLC and Crescent Mortgage Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNITED BANKSHARES INC

UBSI Guru Analysis

UBSI Fundamental Analysis

IES HOLDINGS INC (IESC) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IES Holdings, Inc. designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to various end-markets. The Company's Communications segment provides technology infrastructure services, including the design, build, and maintenance of the communications infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers. Its Residential segment offers electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing installation services in certain markets. Its Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations, including apparatus repair and custom-engineered products. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets in certain areas of expertise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of IES HOLDINGS INC

IESC Guru Analysis

IESC Fundamental Analysis

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified asset management firm. The Company is focused on providing specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. It has approximately 12 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, Victory Capital, which offers a range of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and impact investment strategies, alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. It also offers its Victory Capitals strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts (SMAs) and unified managed accounts (UMAs). Its investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

VCTR Guru Analysis

VCTR Fundamental Analysis

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO LTD (ADR) (SHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the bank business. The Company operates its business through five segments. The Bank segment offers commercial bank services. The Credit Card segment provides credit card services. The Financial Investment segment involves in the trading and consignment trading of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance business. The Other segment is involved in the asset management, facilities rental and rental business, savings banks, financial information technology (IT) services, fund general office management, debts collection and credit investigation, private equities investment, real estate investment and operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO LTD (ADR)

SHG Guru Analysis

SHG Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.