Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/12/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (AMH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing single-family homes as rental properties. The Company's objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation. It holds approximately 58,993 single-family properties in select submarkets of metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) within 21 states. The Company is focused on developing built-for-rental homes through its internal AMH Development Program and acquiring newly constructed homes from third-party developers through its National Builder Program in target markets in select submarkets of MSAs. The Company's integrated operating platform provides property management, acquisitions, development, marketing, leasing, financial, and administrative functions. Its subsidiaries include American Homes 4 Rent SFR, LLC and American Residential GP, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT

AMH Guru Analysis

AMH Fundamental Analysis

TERRENO REALTY CORP (TRNO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns, and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia. It invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), trans-shipment and improved land. It focuses on functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets in which it operates. It owns approximately 252 buildings aggregating approximately 15.3 million square feet, over 46 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 161.4 acres and three properties under redevelopment. It also owns an industrial building in Elizabeth and Queens both located in New Jersey. The properties are located at 629 Henry Street and 42-11 9th Street.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TERRENO REALTY CORP

TRNO Guru Analysis

TRNO Fundamental Analysis

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The Bank operates approximately 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.

PB Guru Analysis

PB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.