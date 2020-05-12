Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/12/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INVESTORS BANCORP INC (ISBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered savings bank. The Bank is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. The Bank originates multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residential real estate, construction loans and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts. Its securities primarily include mortgage-backed securities, the United States Government and Federal Agency obligations, and other securities. Deposits are the primary source of funds used for its lending and investment activities. In addition, it uses a significant amount of borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

FRP HOLDINGS INC (FRPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc., FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc. The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment). The Company's Asset Management Segment owns leases and manages warehouse and office buildings. Its Mining Royalty Lands Segment owns several properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties. Its Land Development and Construction Segment owns and monitors the parcels of land that are in various stages of development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

NUVEEN NEW YORK AMT-FR QTY MNPL INCM FD (NRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and New York income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund Seeks to provide attractive monthly tax-free income, portfolio diversification and attractive after tax total returns. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, New York state, and New York City income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund invests approximately 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Funds' investment advisor is Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. (UCBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Community Banks, Inc. (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank) and Four Oaks Bank & Trust Company. The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PJT PARTNERS INC (PJT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PJT Partners Inc. is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. Its advisory business offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements and distressed sales. Its Restructuring and Special Situations Group's services include advising companies, creditors and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP (AB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds. The Company's services span various investment disciplines, including market capitalization, term and geographic locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services. The retail products and services that use the Ameriprise Financial brand include those that it provides through its advisors (financial planning, investment advisory accounts and retail brokerage services) and products and services that the Company markets directly to consumers or through affinity groups (personal auto and home insurance). The Company uses its RiverSource brand for its annuity and protection products issued by the RiverSource Life companies, including its life and disability income insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

MERCANTILE BANK CORP. (MBWM) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits. The Bank also enables customers to conduct certain loan and deposit transactions by personal computer and through mobile applications. Courier service is provided to certain commercial customers, and safe deposit facilities are available at its office locations. The Bank's commercial lending group originates commercial loans and leases primarily in its market areas. The Bank's primary deposit products are checking, savings and term certificate accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

METLIFE INC (MET) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MetLife, Inc. is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company's segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses. Its Asia segment offers products, including life insurance; accident and health insurance, and retirement and savings products. Latin America offers products, including life insurance, and retirement and savings products. Life insurance includes universal, variable and term life products. EMEA offers products, including life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America. It offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications. The portfolio of lighting solutions include lighting products utilizing fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), high intensity discharge, metal halide, and incandescent light sources to illuminate a number of applications. The solutions portfolio of the Company includes modular wiring, LED drivers, sensors, glass and inverters sold primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its lighting and building management solutions are marketed under various brand names, including Lithonia Lighting and Holophane. The Company also offers indoor mapping and location platform that supports navigation applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

NUVEEN CALIFORNIA QUALITY MUNCPL INCMFND (NAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. It invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund invests in sectors, including tax obligation/general, tax obligation/limited, healthcare, the United States guaranteed, water and sewer, transportation, consumer staples, education and civic organizations, and housing/multifamily.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc., and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities. The Bank primarily services individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets and provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household and other consumer expenditures. The Bank offers passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, college certificates of deposit and public funds deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. (EA) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company's games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed. The Company markets and sells its games and services through retail channels and through digital distribution channels. The Company's PC games and additional content can be downloaded directly through its Origin online platform, as well as through third-party online download stores. Its mobile, tablet and PC free-to-download games and additional content are available through third-party application storefronts, such as the Apple Application Store and Google Play.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 299.02% vs. 194.76% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.