Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2023

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP (HFWA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). Its business consists primarily of commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium-sized businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. The Company also makes real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans and residential real estate loans for sale or investment purposes on residential properties located primarily in its market. Its lending activities are conducted through the Bank. The Bank originates construction loans for residential and for commercial and multifamily properties. The Bank conducts business from its approximately 50 branch offices located throughout Washington State, the greater Portland, Oregon area and Eugene, Oregon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Bancorporation, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns West Bank (the Bank), which is a business-focused community bank. The Bank provides full-service community banking and trust services to customers. The Bank offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings and money market accounts and time certificates of deposit. The Company operates in the markets, including central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud. It also offers online banking, mobile banking and treasury management services, which help to meet the banking needs of its customers. It offers many types of credit to its customers, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships and agency accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PNM RESOURCES INC (PNM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PNM Resources, Inc. is a holding company with two regulated utilities, providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. The Company's electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). PNM is an electric utility, which provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. PNM's retail electric service territory covers an area of north-central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Other services provided by PNM include wholesale transmission services to third parties. TNMP provides transmission and distribution services in Texas. TNMP's transmission and distribution activities are solely within Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is the independent system operator responsible for maintaining reliable operations for the bulk electric power supply system in Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HELLENIC TELECOM ORGANIZATION S.A. (ADR) (HLTOY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) is engaged in the provision of telecommunications and related services. The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay television and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions. Its segments include OTE, COSMOTE group, TELEKOM ROMANIA and Other. In Greece, the Company is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training. The Company's OTE segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Greece. The COSMOTE group segment offers mobile telecommunications services in Greece, Albania and Romania. The TELEKOM ROMANIA segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Romania. The Other segment consists of other operations of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

