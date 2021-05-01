Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/1/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CARLYLE GROUP INC (CG) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Carlyle Group Inc., formerly The Carlyle Group L.P., is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company advises on various investment funds and other investment vehicles that invests across a range of industries, geographies, asset classes and investment strategies, and seeks to deliver returns for its fund investors. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment is comprised of the operations that advise a diverse group of funds that invest in buyout, middle market and growth capital transactions that focus on either a geography or a particular industry. The Real Assets segment is comprised of the operations that advise United States and international funds focused on real estate, infrastructure, energy and renewable energy transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VERITEX HOLDINGS INC (VBTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, which include commercial and retail lending, and the acceptance of checking and savings deposits. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by telephone, mail and personal appointment. It also offers debit cards, direct deposit, cashier's checks and letters of credit, as well as treasury management services, including wire transfer services and automated clearinghouse services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD (TRTN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triton International Limited is a lessor of intermodal containers and chassis. The Company operates through two business segments: Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. The Company's equipment leasing operations include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and ultimate sale of multiple types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers. The Company purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers of containers. The Company resells these containers to container retailers and users of containers for storage and one-way shipments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company leased five types of equipment: dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis. The Company operated its business through 28 subsidiary offices located in 14 different countries, as of December 31, 2016.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP (SI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvergate Capital Corp. is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank, which is a provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services to participants in the digital currency industry. It has designed Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), a network of digital currency exchanges and digital currency investors that enables the movement of the currency between participating digital currency exchanges and investors. Its services include commercial banking, business lending, commercial and residential real estate lending and mortgage warehouse lending. The commercial real estate lending activities focuses on deposit and cash management services for digital currency-related businesses, as well as mortgage warehouse and correspondent residential lending. It provides a range of deposit products and services, including a variety of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail and direct deposit services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYSTEMAX INC. (SYX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company's segments are Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). The IPG segment sells an array of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America. The Company offers a selection of products that are manufactured for its own design and marketed under the trademarks: Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Paramount and Interion. EMEA sells products categorized as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Consumer Electronics (CE), as well as related technical services, such as configuration, implementation, network security, and other technical services. CE products include television and video; audio; cameras and surveillance; Global Positioning System (GPS); cell phones; video games, and home and electronics accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. (QCRH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services. It is also engaged in direct financing lease contracts through m2 Lease Funds, LLC (m2), a subsidiary of QCBT. Its principal business consists of attracting deposits and investing those deposits in loans/leases and securities. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals and government agencies. It offers a range of loans, including one-to four-family residential loans and multi-family loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC (TPX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada. Its International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its brand portfolio includes TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster. It offers its products in over two categories, including Bedding, which includes mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and Other, which includes pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions and various other comfort products. As of December 31, 2016, it sold its products across the globe in approximately 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MYR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services. The Company performs construction services in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). The Company provides C&I electrical contracting services to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers in the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. The Company's T&D segment serves the T&D sector of the electric utility industry. The Company provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities, such as design, engineering, procurement, construction and upgrade. The Company's C&I segment provides services, such as the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway and tunnel lighting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company is engaged in operating acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services. Its U.S. Facilities include approximately 224 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,500 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. The Company's U.K. Facilities include approximately 361 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 8,700 beds in the United Kingdom. The Company operates a network of approximately 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WEYERHAEUSER CO (WY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. The Company owns or controlled 12.2 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company's segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment's offerings include logs, timber and recreational access via leases. The Real Estate & ENR segment includes sales of timberlands; rights to explore for and extract hard minerals, oil and gas production, and coal, and equity interests in its Real Estate Development Ventures. The Wood Products segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of wood products. The Wood Products segment is engaged in softwood lumber, engineered wood products, structural panels, medium density fiberboard and building materials distribution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CTS CORPORATION (CTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CTS Corporation is a manufacturer of sensors, electronic components and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a line of sensors, electronic components and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. Its products perform specific electronic functions for a given product family and are intended for use in customer assemblies. The Company's products consist principally of sensors and actuators used in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications; switches and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets, and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BARCLAYS PLC (ADR) (BCS) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 6% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barclays PLC is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank with global reach offering products and services across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management, anchored in the Company's two home markets of the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company is organized into two business divisions: the Barclays UK division (Barclays UK) and the Barclays International division (Barclays International). Barclays UK offers everyday products and services to retail customers and small- to medium-sized enterprises based in the United Kingdom. Barclays UK is the ring-fenced bank for the United Kingdom, providing transactional, lending and investment products and services to Wealth and Business Banking customers and clients. Barclays International includes the corporate and Investment Bank, and Consumer, Cards and Payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO (CENT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States. In addition, its Pet segment operates sales and logistics networks in the industry strategically supporting its brands. Its principal pet supplies categories are dog and cat, aquatics, bird and small animal, wild bird feed and animal health products. The Company markets and produces various brands, including Pennington, The Rebels, AMDRO, Lilly Miller, Ironite, Sevin, and Over-N-Out. Its Garden segment operates a sales and logistics network that strategically supports its brands. The Company's principal lawn and garden product lines include grass seed, wild bird feed and insect control products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD (USA) (AEM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Agnico Eagle) is an international gold producer with operating mines in Canada, Finland and Mexico and exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. The Company operates through three business units: Northern Business, Southern Business and Exploration. Northern Business is comprised of the Company's operations in Canada and Finland. The Company's Canadian properties include the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank Complex and the Meliadine mine. The Company's Southern Business is comprised of the Company's operations in Mexico. The Company's Exploration group focuses primarily on the identification and evaluation of new mineral reserves and mineral resources and new development opportunities in gold producing regions. Its exploration activities are concentrated in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Finland and Sweden.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

