Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP (TPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Pacific Land Corporation is a landowner in the state of Texas with approximately 868,000 acres of land in West Texas, with the majority of its ownership concentrated in the Permian Basin. Its segments include Land and Resource Management and Water Services and Operations. Its Land and Resource Management segment encompasses the business of managing its approximately 868,000 surface acres of land and its oil and gas royalty interests in West Texas, principally concentrated in the Permian Basin. This segment consists primarily of royalties from oil and gas, revenues from easements, commercial leases and renewables, and land and material sales. Its Water Services and Operations segment encompasses the business of providing full-service water offerings to operators in the Permian Basin through Texas Pacific Water Resources LLC (TPWR). These full-service water offerings include, but are not limited to, water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP. (ADR) (FUJIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the business related to photography, medical care & printing & liquid crystal display materials and copying machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Imaging Solutions segment develops, manufactures and sells color films, digital cameras, color paper services for photographic prints, instant printing equipment and optical devices mainly for general consumers. Healthcare & Materials Solutions segment provides medical system equipment, cosmetics and supplements, pharmaceutical products, biopharmaceutical manufacturing development contract, regenerative medicine products, chemical products, graphic system equipment, inkjet equipment, display materials, recording media and electronic materials for commercial use. Document Solutions segment provides digital multi-functional peripherals, publishing systems, document management software and related solution services mainly for commercial use.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

