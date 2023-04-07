Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MISTER CAR WASH INC (MCW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mister Car Wash, Inc. is a car wash company. The Company is engaged in offering express exterior and interior cleaning services to customers in approximately 400 car wash locations in over 21 states. Its car wash locations consist of two formats: Express Exterior Locations and Interior Cleaning Locations. The Company's locations offer express exterior wash packages and have exterior-only lanes. Its every wash includes its T3 Cleaning Conditioner, Wheel Cleaner and Dynamic Dry. The Company's additional options within the wash packages include waxes and protectants that are applied during the wash process in the tunnel. Its services include its chemistry and application systems: HotShine Carnauba Wax, Repel Shield, Platinum Seal, Wheel Polish, Underbody Wash and Tire Shine. The Company's interior cleaning services are added to an express exterior wash and include interior vacuuming, window cleaning, a dusting of the dashboard and hard surfaces and a hand towel dry of the exterior.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VAALCO ENERGY, INC. (EGY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil. The Company's segments include segments Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Company is holding a 63.6% participating interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 125 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator. The operations of all segments include exploration for and production of hydrocarbons where commercial reserves have been found and developed. The Company owns an interest in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. Its subsidiaries include VAALCO Gabon (Etame), Inc., VAALCO Production (Gabon), Inc., VAALCO Gabon S.A., VAALCO Angola (Kwanza), Inc., VAALCO Energy (EG), Inc., VAALCO Energy Mauritius (EG) Limited, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (UK Branch) and VAALCO Energy (USA), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of products, solutions and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets. Its product lines include residential & commercial flow control products, such as backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and leak detection products; heating, ventilation and air conditioning and gas products, which include water heaters and heating solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications, custom heat and hot water solutions and hydronic pump groups; drainage and water re-use products, which includes drainage and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine and residential applications, and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine and residential applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DUCOMMUN INC (DCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ducommun Incorporated is a provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries. The Company offers value-added products and manufacturing solutions to its customers in its primary businesses of electronics, structures, and integrated solutions. It operates through two segments: Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures electronic and electromechanical products used in technology-driven markets, including aerospace and defense and industrial end-use markets. It has multiple product offerings in electronics manufacturing for diverse applications, such as complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and lighting diversion systems. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures various sizes of complex contoured aerostructure components and assemblies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

