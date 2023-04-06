Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/6/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Bancorporation, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns West Bank (the Bank), which is a business-focused community bank. The Bank provides full-service community banking and trust services to customers. The Bank offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings and money market accounts and time certificates of deposit. The Company operates in the markets, including central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud. It also offers online banking, mobile banking and treasury management services, which help to meet the banking needs of its customers. It offers many types of credit to its customers, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships and agency accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST BANCSHARES INC (MISSISSIPPI) (FBMS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for The First Bank (The First). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations in the communities that it serves. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts and safe deposit services. In addition to offering a range of deposit services and loan products, the Company have a mortgage and private banking division. Its residential mortgage loan division, which originates conventional, or government agency insured loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes or refinance existing mortgages. It has a private banking division, which offers financial and wealth management services. The Company's other services include online Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts and many others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANKUNITED INC (BKU) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BankUnited, Inc. is a bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial lending and both commercial and consumer deposit services through banking centers located in Florida and the New York metropolitan area. It provides commercial lending and deposit services in the Southeast United States through its wholesale banking office in Atlanta, Georgia, and provides certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel. The Bank's lending and leasing products include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages and other consumer loans. It offers traditional deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit with a variety of terms and rates, as well as a range of treasury, commercial payments and cash management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC (ARCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is a McDonald's franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald's-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Its menus feature over three tiers of products: entry-level options, such as its Big Pleasures, Small Prices offerings and Almuerzos Colombianos (Colombian Lunches) in Colombia; core menu options, such as the Big Mac, Happy Meal and Quarter Pounder, and premium options, such as Big Tasty or Angus premium hamburgers and chicken sandwiches and low-calorie or low-sodium products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

