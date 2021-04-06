Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/6/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR)

QIWI PLC (QIWI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company's network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly. The Company's consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to order and pay for goods and services across physical or virtual environments interchangeably. The Company provides integrated network of physical distribution points and virtual wallets, as well as payment channels and methods that enable consumers to deposit cash, convert it into a digital form and transfer the funds to a virtual wallet or pay for any merchant in its network.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of QIWI PLC

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank. The Company's principal business is overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. The Bank of Greene County, through its affiliations, offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank of Greene County operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank. The purpose of Greene County Commercial Bank is to serve local municipalities' banking needs. It also operates a real estate investment trust, Greene Property Holdings, Ltd., which owns mortgages originated through The Bank of Greene County. Through its pooled captive insurance company subsidiary, Greene Risk Management, Inc., it provides additional insurance coverage. As of June 30, 2016, The Bank of Greene County operated 13 banking offices, operations center and lending center located in its market area within the Hudson Valley Region of New York State.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC

G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD (WILC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Gold-Frost, Gold Food, Tifeeret, Donna Rozza, Completa, Raskas and Del Monte, among others. The Company's products are marketed and sold to approximately 1,500 customers throughout Israel and outside of Israel. The Company's customers generally fall within one of the two groups, including retail supermarket chains in the organized market, and private supermarket chains, mini-markets, wholesalers, food manufacturers, institutional consumers, such as catering halls, hotels, hospitals and food producers.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD

PREMIER INC (PINC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 4,100 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates through two reportable business segments: Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. Its Supply Chain Services segment operates healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPO) and direct sourcing activities. The Company's performance Service segment provides integrated data and analytics, software as a service (SaaS) informatic products, consulting services, performance improvement collaborative, government services and insurance management services. The Company plays a role in the healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PREMIER INC

SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC (SPWH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 87 stores across approximately 22 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations. Its stores average approximately 40,000 gross square feet. Its stores include locally relevant features, such as a fishing board at the entrance that displays fishing conditions in local lakes and rivers with coordinating gear in end-cap displays in the fishing aisles. The Company engages its customers through in-store features, such as the Braggin Board, various contests (such as Bucks & Bulls and Fish Alaska), and customer-owned taxidermy displays on the walls. It also hosts in-store programs, such as ladies night and a range of instructional seminars, from Dutch oven cooking to choosing the right binocular.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

