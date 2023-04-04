Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC (PNFP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Tennessee state-chartered bank. The Bank offers a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans to individuals, businesses and professional entities. The Bank is also focused on offering core deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, including access to products offered through various IntraFi Network Deposit programs. It also offers a range of treasury management and remote deposit services, including online wire origination, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, and lockbox processing. It operates approximately 123 offices, including 51 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 10 in Virginia, two in Georgia and two in Alabama.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FVCBANKCORP INC (FVCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FVCBankcorp Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, FVCbank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors. It offers retail banking services to accommodate the individual needs of both corporate customers, as well as the communities it serves. The Company also offers online banking, mobile banking and a remote deposit service, which enables clients to facilitate deposit transactions through the use of electronic devices. It provides a range of lending products to small and medium-sized businesses, including commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, small business administration (SBA) lending, asset-based lending and accounts receivable financing, home equity loans, or home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans for constructive purposes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REX American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through the ethanol and by-products segment. Its ethanol operations are focused on corn, ethanol, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and natural gas. It has interests in over six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 699 million gallons of ethanol. The Company has ownership of the gallons shipped by the ethanol production facilities, which has ownership interests in approximately 282 million gallons. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). Its ethanol industry consists of approximately 208 plants in over 25 states with an annual capacity of approximately 17.7 billion gallons of ethanol production in the United States. The Company has approximately one billion gallons that are exported from the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

GUESS?, INC. (GES) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's segments include Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia and Licensing. Its Americas Retail segment sells its products direct-to-consumer through a network of directly operated retail and factory outlet stores and e-commerce sites in the Americas. Its Americas Wholesale segment sells its products through wholesale channels throughout the Americas and to third-party distributors based in Central and South America, as well as licensed retail locations operated by its wholesale partners. Its Europe segment sells its products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels throughout Europe and the Middle East. Its Asia segment sells its products through direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels throughout Asia and the Pacific. Its Licensing segment includes licensing operations. Its apparel trademarks include GUESS and GUESS?.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

