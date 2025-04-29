Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/29/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HANOVER BANCORP INC (MINEOLA) (HNVR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for its subsidiary, Hanover Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community commercial bank which offers a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a complete suite of consumer, commercial and municipal banking products and services, including multifamily and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. It also offers its customers access to a 24-hour automated teller machine service with free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and Internet banking for its consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes, and other. The Bank operates over nine branch locations serving Long Island, the greater New York metropolitan area and Freehold, New Jersey. It operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of HANOVER BANCORP INC (MINEOLA)

HNVR Guru Analysis

HNVR Fundamental Analysis

BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC (SAM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. is engaged in the business of selling alcohol beverages throughout the United States and in selected international markets, under various trademarks. The trademarks include The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea Brewing Company, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, Angry Orchard Cider Company, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Angel City Brewing Company, Coney Island Brewing Company, Green Rebel Brewing Co., and Sun Cruiser Beverage Co. It produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, flavored malt beverages, and hard cider at Company-owned breweries and its cidery and under contract arrangements at other production facilities. The four primary Company-owned breweries are focused on production and research and development. It also owns three smaller local breweries that are mainly focused on brewing and packaging beers for retail sales on site at tap rooms and gift shops, and other. The Company sells its beverages in various packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC

SAM Guru Analysis

SAM Fundamental Analysis

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC - ADR (DSEEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities related business and other investment and financial business. The Company operates through four business segments. Retail segment is engaged in the provision of financial products and services for individuals and unlisted corporates. Wholesale segment is engaged in the global markets business, including the sale and trading of stocks, bonds and others, as well as the global investment banking business, including securities underwriting, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory and others. Asset Management segment is engaged in the establishment and management of investment trusts, and the provision of investment advisory and management services for pension assets. Investment segment is engaged in the provision of investment recovery in existing projects, and the creation of new investment funds. The Company is also engaged in the management, banking, information and real estate leasing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC - ADR

DSEEY Guru Analysis

DSEEY Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.