Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/24/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC (CHEF) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio consists of imported and domestic specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate and pastry products. The Company also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk and flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST (DOC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of 246 properties located in 29 states with approximately 10,883,601 net leasable square feet. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing healthcare services. The Company focuses its investment activity on various types of healthcare properties, such as medical office buildings; outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; physician group practice clinics; ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty hospitals and treatment centers. Its properties include Arrowhead Commons, Aurora Medical Office Building, Decatur Medical Office Building and El Paso Medical Office Building.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 273.51% vs. 181.44% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

