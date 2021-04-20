Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/20/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP (SPLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), is a diversified holding company that engages in multiple businesses through consolidated subsidiaries, associated companies and other interests. The Company's segments are Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other. The Company owns and operates businesses, and has investments in companies, in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAOZUN INC (ADR) (BZUN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baozun Inc is a holding company mainly providing e-commerce services. The Company helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its services cover all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including information technology (IT) solutions, online store operation, digital marketing, customer service, warehousing and fulfillment services. The Company provides services for a range of brand partners, covering apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, as well as insurance and automobiles areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI DIVRSFD INC & CONRB FND (ACV) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (the Fund), formerly AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, The Fund invests in a combination of convertibles, equities, and income-producing securities. The Fund normally invests at least 50% of total managed assets in convertibles, and has the latitude to write covered call options on the stocks held in the equity portion. It invests in various sectors, including information technology, healthcare, industrials, energy, telecommunications, financials, communication services, materials, utilities and consumer discretionary. The Fund's investment adviser is Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. Its investment subadvisor is Allianz Global Investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VIRTUS ALLIANZGI EQUITY & CONVBL INC FND (NIE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (the Fund), formerly AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek total return consisting of capital appreciation, current income and gains. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in a combination of equity securities and income producing convertible securities. The equity component of the Fund may vary from 40-80% and the convertible component may vary from 20-60% of assets. The Fund's investment advisor is Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and its investment subadvisor is Allianz Global Investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

