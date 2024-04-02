Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/2/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FUJITSU LTD (ADR) (FJTSY) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fujitsu Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the information communication technology (ICT) business providing various solutions and development, manufacturing, sales and maintenance of products and electronic devices. The Company operates through three segments. Technology Solutions segment is engaged in the system integration including system construction, business applications, consulting services, and outsourcing services. Ubiquitous Solutions segment is engaged in provision of personal computer services. Device Solutions segment is engaged in the electronic components such as semiconductor packages, batteries.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. (CWCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is a Cayman Islands-based company that develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. Its retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Island. Its bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities in Grand Cayman and The Bahamas under long-term contracts. Its services segment designs, constructs and sells water infrastructure and provides management and operating services to third parties. Its manufacturing segment manufactures and services a wide range of custom and specialized water-related products applicable to commercial, municipal, and industrial water production, supply and treatment. It also manufactures and services a range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 78% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. Its segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld businesses, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand from its retail stores and digital outlets. The retail operations segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its Company-operated retail channels consist primarily of DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LIFEWAY FOODS INC (LWAY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lifeway Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of kefir in the United States. The Company's primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product sold in a variety of organic and non-organic sizes, flavors and types. Lifeway kefir is tart and tangy, high in protein, calcium, and vitamin D. Its product categories also include European-style soft cheeses, including farmer cheese, white cheese, and Sweet Kiss; Cream and other, which consists primarily of cream, a byproduct of making its kefir; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children, Drinkable yogurt, sold in a variety of sizes and flavors; and Other Dairy, which consists primarily of Fresh Made butter and sour cream. It manufactures (directly or through co-packers) and market products under the Lifeway, Fresh Made and Glen Oaks Farms brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of certain customers. The Company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION (WLFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willis Lease Finance Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines. The Company operates through two segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment involves the purchase and resale of after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules and portable aircraft components. The Spare Parts Sales segment also enables the Company to provide end-of-life solutions for surplus aircraft and engines, as well as manage the full lifecycle of its lease assets. Its subsidiaries include WEST Engine Funding LLC, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. and Willis Asset Management Limited.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

PCB BANCORP (PCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company for PCB Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities. The Bank offers a range of online banking solutions that includes access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions, including remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. The Bank offers automated teller machines and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, as well as treasury management, wire transfer and automated clearing house services. The Banks lending activities portfolio consists of real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. Its investment securities portfolio includes mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, among others.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

X FINANCIAL (ADR) (XYF) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: X FINANCIAL is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of technology-driven personal finance services. The Company's products primarily include Xiaoying Card Loan and Xiaoying Preferred Loan. The Company is also engaged in the provision of investment opportunities to investors through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management. The Company's WinSAFE risk control system builds risk profiles of its prospective borrowers upon data from credit information providers.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SWK HOLDINGS CORP (SWKH) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SWK Holdings Corporation is engaged in specialty finance and asset management business. The Company's segments include Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider, which offers customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions, and inventors. This segment is primarily focused on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. Its Pharmaceutical Development segment operates through its subsidiary Enteris BioPharma, Inc. (Enteris). Enteris is a clinical development and manufacturing organization providing development services to pharmaceutical partners as well as innovative formulation solutions built around its oral drug delivery technologies, the Peptelligence platform.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TELESAT CORP (TSAT) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telesat Corporation is a Canada-based global satellite operators. The Company provides mission-critical communications solutions support the requirements of sophisticated satellite users throughout the world. Its Broadcast services include Direct-to-home television, video distribution and contribution, and occasional use services. Its Enterprise service include telecommunication carrier and integrator, government, consumer broadband, resource, maritime and aeronautical, retail and satellite operator services. Its Consulting and other service include Consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development. It provides satellite services to customers from its fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites, as well as its Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It has developed constellations of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and integrated terrestrial infrastructure, called Telesat Lightspeed.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.