Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/18/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC (AESI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Dune Express is its overland conveyor infrastructure solution, which, coupled with its fleet of fit-for-purpose trucks and trailers. The Dune Express is a long-haul overland conveyor system to deliver proppant. The Dune Express is a 42-mile long, fully electric conveyor system. The Dune Express focuses to eliminate millions of truck miles driven across the Permian resulting in avoided traffic, accidents, injuries, and fatalities within the communities where the Company work. It has designed its trucking operations and delivery processes to expand the daily payload capacity per truck compared to traditional assets. It offers dedicated last mile 24/7 field support and provides live reporting for full operational visibility. The Company also controls the position of frac sand in the Permian Basin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC (APOG) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection and enhanced viewing. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings. The Architectural Glass segment coats and fabricates glass used in custom window and wall systems on commercial buildings. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures glass and acrylic products for custom framing, museum, and technical glass markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

