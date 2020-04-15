Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/15/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (BSTC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development. Injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum is marketed as XIAFLEX (or Xiapex in Europe). The two marketed indications involving its injectable collagenase are Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The other clinical indications for which its collagenase injection has been tested include keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. The Company is evaluating its options for development of additional indications using collagenase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION (WSFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company's subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. Its Cash Connect segment provides automated teller machine (ATM) services through strategic partnerships with several of the network, manufacturers and service providers in the ATM industry. The Wealth Management segment provides a range of fiduciary, investment management, credit and deposit products to clients. Its banking business is commercial lending funded by customer-generated deposits. It also offers a range of consumer loan products, retail securities and insurance brokerage services. Its subsidiaries include WSFS Wealth Investments, 1832 Holdings, Inc., Monarch and West Capital Management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

