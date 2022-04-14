Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC (DD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials and solutions. The Company's segments include Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection and Mobility & Materials. Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of various materials and systems for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries. Mobility & Materials segment provides engineering thermoplastics, elastomers, adhesives, silicone encapsulants, pastes, filaments and advanced films to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, renewable energy, industrial and consumer end-markets to enable systems solutions for demanding applications and environments. Water & Protection segment is focused on providing engineered products and integrated systems for a range of industries, including, worker safety, water purification and separation, transportation, energy, medical packaging and building materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (SUPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its diverse neuroscience portfolio includes treatments for epilepsy, migraine, hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease (PD), cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. Its commercial portfolio of products includes Trokendi XR (topiramate) and Oxtellar XR (oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy. Its APOKYN (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) is a product indicated for the acute, intermittent treatment of hypomobility in patients with advanced parkinson's disease (PD). Its XADAGO (safinamide) is a product indicated as adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD. Its MYOBLOC (rimabotulinumtoxinB) is a product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults. Its pipeline of CNS product candidates includes SPN-812, SPN-817, SPN-820, SPN-830 and MYOBLOC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (RGP) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resources Connection, Inc. is a consulting firm. The Company's operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). It operates through three business segments: RGP, taskforce, and Sitrick. The RGP segment is a business consulting practice, which operates under the RGP brand and focuses on project consulting and professional staffing services in areas, such as finance and accounting, business strategy and transformation, and technology and digital. The taskforce segment is a German professional services firm that operates under the taskforce brand. It utilizes an independent contractor/partner business model and infrastructure and focuses on providing senior interim management and project management services to middle market clients in the German market. The Sitrick segment is a crisis communications and public relations firm, which operates under the Sitrick brand, providing corporate, financial, transactional and management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

