Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (COFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank and The State Bank. It operates 56 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair, Macomb, Genesee, Jackson, Livingston, Ingham, Saginaw, Shiawassee, and Bay counties. It offers deposit, payment, credit and other financial services to all types of customers. Its services include time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. Commercial lending covers such categories as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate. It provides services to small businesses and consumers in West, Central and Southeast Michigan a line of products and services delivered through a retail network including digital and branch banking. It offers insurance and investment products through ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

COFS Guru Analysis

COFS Fundamental Analysis

COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC (CRBG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corebridge Financial, Inc. is a provider of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The Company partners with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. Its Individual Retirement segment consists of fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, registered index-linked annuities and variable annuities. Its Group Retirement segment consists of recordkeeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning and advisory solutions offered in-plan, along with proprietary and limited non-proprietary annuities, advisory and brokerage products offered out-of-plan. Its Life Insurance segment consists of term and universal life insurance products in the United States. Its Institutional Markets segment consists of stable value wrap (SVW) products, structured settlement and pension risk transfer (PRT) annuities, guaranteed investment contracts (GICs) and corporate markets products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL INC

CRBG Guru Analysis

CRBG Fundamental Analysis

MERCHANTS BANCORP (MBIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. The Company conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage. The Company operates through multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking, which primarily offers multifamily housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing, which offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services, and Banking, which offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bank of Indiana has seven depository branches located in Carmel, Indianapolis, Lynn, Spartanburg, and Richmond, Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MERCHANTS BANCORP

MBIN Guru Analysis

MBIN Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.