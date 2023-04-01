Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (OVLY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company of Oak Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of commercial banking services designed for both individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the two areas, such as the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The Bank offers a complement of business checking and savings accounts for its business customers. The Bank also offers commercial and real estate loans, as well as lines of credit. The Bank offers other services for both individuals and businesses, including online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant services, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection, and automated teller machines (ATMs) in a national network. The Bank operates approximately 17 full-service branch offices located in the cities of Oakdale, Sonora, Modesto, Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, Bishop, Escalon, Patterson, Turlock, Ripon, Stockton, Manteca, Tracy and Sacramento, California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of OAK VALLEY BANCORP

OVLY Guru Analysis

OVLY Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.